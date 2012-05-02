BRIEF-Cedar fair says on track to achieve long-term adjusted EBITDA target
* Cedar fair reports record results for 2016 on strong attendance and guest spending growth
May 2 CVS Caremark Corp posted a sharp rise in sales as the drugstore operator and pharmacy benefits manager continued to win over former patrons of Walgreen Co stores.
CVS had net income of $776 million or 59 cents a share in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $713 million or 52 cents a share a year earlier.
Sales rose 19.9 percent to $30.8 billion.
The company raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share forecast by 5 cents at both ends of the range to an estimated $3.23 to $3.33. (Reporting By Phil Wahba in New York and Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Cedar fair reports record results for 2016 on strong attendance and guest spending growth
LONDON, Feb 15 Emerging market stocks hit a 19-month high on Wednesday, with even hints of looming U.S. rate hikes and the dollar's longest unbroken rise since 2012 unable to knock them off their stride.
FRANKFURT, Feb 15 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra and President Dan Ammann are at Opel's headquarters in Ruesselsheim, Germany, Opel said on Wednesday.