By Phil Wahba
May 2 CVS Caremark Corp raised its
full-year forecast on Wednesday after reporting a sharp rise in
first-quarter sales as the drugstore operator and pharmacy
benefits manager continued to win over former patrons of
Walgreen Co stores.
CVS, which operates the CVS drugstore chain and the CVS
Caremark pharmacy benefits management business, said net revenue
rose 19.9 percent to $30.8 billion in the quarter, helped by an
8.4 percent increase in sales at drugstores open at least a year
and more business from Medicare recipients.
Its shares rose 2.2 percent to $45.71 in morning trading.
Walgreen, the largest U.S. drugstore chain, stopped filling
prescriptions for patients of Express Scripts, a
pharmacy benefits manager, at the end of 2011 after the
companies were unable to agree on the terms of their contract.
Walgreen reported a same-store sales decline in the quarter
ended February, and again for the month of March.
CVS, with 7,352 U.S. stores, is among the retailers
benefiting as Express Scripts patients go elsewhere to get their
prescriptions filled and pick up items like shampoo while
they're at a drugstore.
CVS Chief Executive Larry Merlo told Reuters that the boost
from his rivals' fallout could be long lasting.
"The longer the impasse lasts, the stickier that customer is
going to be," Merlo said. "They're going to have an opportunity
to visit a CVS multiple times and begin to establish a
relationship with the CVS pharmacists."
CVS raised its full-year profit forecast by 5 cents per
share at both ends of its prior forecast, to between $3.23 and
$3.33 per share. Analysts were expecting it to earn $3.27 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In the current quarter, it expects the Walgreen-Express
Scripts impasse to lift earnings by 3 to 4 cents per share, and
CVS forecast adjusted earnings of 78 to 80 cents per share.
CVS estimated that same-store revenues from prescriptions
filled would rise 6.5 percent to 7.5 percent this quarter and
for same-store sales to be up 5 percent to 6 percent.
At the same time, the company is not estimating what the
benefit of the rift beyond the current quarter could be, because
of the possibility Express Scripts and Walgreen could make up.
CVS earned $776 million, or 59 cents a share, in the first
quarter, up from $713 million, or 52 cents a share, a year
earlier.
On an adjusted basis, CVS earned 65 cents per share, beating
analysts' average forecast by 2 cents.
Drugstore revenue rose 9.9 percent to $16 billion.
The only things that slowed down the company's pharmacy
sales were a weak flu season and new generic drugs, which carry
lower prices than brand name drugs.
PBM RENEWALS
Pharmacy services revenue rose 32.3 percent to $18.3
billion.
CVS's purchase of Universal American Corp's Medicare
prescription plan last year has brought in more patients getting
their prescriptions filled. Medicare is the U.S. government's
health coverage plan for senior citizens.
Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, such as Express Scripts
and CVS Caremark administer drug benefits for employers and
health plans and run mail-order pharmacies. CVS can add the
ability to pick up prescriptions at its namesake drugstores.
Merlo said he was "optimistic" at this early stage of the
so-called PBM "selling season," the annual campaign that hits to
land more corporate accounts.
Its two largest PBM rivals, Express Scripts and Medco,
merged last month, but at least one analyst does not expect that
deal to hurt CVS Caremark's ability to win new contracts.
"It doesn't pose a threat. In many ways this can be good for
CVS because they're the clear alternative," said Judson Clark,
an analyst with Edward Jones.
So far, CVS has renewed for one-quarter of the contracts
coming up for renewal for 2013, which the company said was par
for the course at this time of year.
