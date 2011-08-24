NEW YORK Aug 24 CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N) said
on Wednesday its board signed off on a new buyback program of
$4 billion in shares, and the drugstore chain plans to use $1
billion of that authorization by year end, sending shares up.
The company, which also operates the Caremark pharmacy
benefits benefits business, also said it plans to complete its
$2 billion share repurchase program authorized in June 2010.
Based on Tuesday's closing price of $33.39 and 1.36 billion
shares outstanding, CVS had a market value of $45.2 billion.
CVS, which said its business generates abundant cash,
allowing for the buybacks, joins a number of major U.S.
companies buying back shares this year. U.S. corporations have
already spent more on share buybacks in 2011 than they did in
all of 2010. [ID:nN1E77B0VN]
Shares were up 2 percent in premarket trading to $34.07.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba, editing by Dave Zimmerman)