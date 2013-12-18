By Phil Wahba
NEW YORK Dec 18 CVS Caremark Corp said
on Wednesday that it expected sales and earnings to rise in 2014
despite only a "modest" benefit next year from the launch of
Obamacare and a ban preventing it from marketing to some
Medicare patients.
The company said at its analyst day in New York that it
expects revenue to rise between 4 percent and 5.25 percent next
year, with big gains in its pharmacy benefits management
business mitigating softer growth at its drugstores.
CVS also raised its dividend and unveiled a new $6 billion
stock-buyback program, and its shares rose 2.3 percent to $68.35
in midday trading.
Enrollment in Obamacare, formally known as the Affordable
Care Act and designed to increase the number of Americans with
medical insurance, has been impeded by problems with the
government's HealthCare.gov web site.
But longer term, CVS sees a big opportunity in a program
that could insure another 30 million Americans and bring more
customers into its stores and pharmacies.
"It's going to be bumpy. There's no doubt about that," Chief
Financial Officer Dave Denton told Reuters on the sidelines of
the meeting. "We do believe this will get worked out."
HOPES MEDICARE BAN WILL END SOON
Another roadblock for CVS is a marketing ban imposed earlier
in the year by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services,
preventing it from enrolling patients in SilverScript, the
Medicare Part D prescription drug plans that CVS offers to
seniors.
Denton told analysts that CVS has told the Centers for
Medicare and Medicaid Services that it has fixed the problem and
expects the ban to be lifted in early 2014.
The federal agency's ban on some Medicare Part D plan
activity arose in January after CVS converted to a new
enrollment system, which led to service problems, such as an
increase in calls and problems in processing claims. In some
instances, patient claims could not be processed at pharmacies.
CVS expects same-store sales to be up 0.75 percent to 2
percent in 2014. But an increase in generic drugs, which sell
for less but are far more profitable, will help the retail
unit's profit.
Its pharmacy benefit management unit, which competes with
Express Scripts Holding Co, should record a revenue
rise between 7.25 percent and 8.5 percent in 2014, CVS said.
According to the company, CVS has held on to about 60
percent of the business it won away from Walgreen in 2012 when
for months, its rival stopped filling prescriptions for Express
Scripts members, who went to chains like CVS and Rite Aid Corp
instead. Walgreen and Express Scripts ended their fight
in July 2012.
CVS, which operates the No. 2 U.S. drugstore chain after
Walgreen Co, expects adjusted earnings to rise to a
range of $4.36 to $4.50 per share in 2014, while analysts on
average were projecting a profit of $4.47, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said its board had approved a 22 percent
increase in the quarterly dividend, bringing it up to 27.5 cents
per share.
CVS said it expected its adjusted earnings per share from
continuing operations for 2013 to come in at the high end of the
$3.94-to-$3.97 range it gave last month.