* 8th biggest Brazilian chain boasts best efficiency ratios
* CEO sees no impact on finances in 2013
* CVS shares decline 0.8 percent after earnings report
By Jessica Wohl
Feb 6 CVS Caremark Corp said on
Wednesday it bought Drogaria Onofre, Brazil's eighth-largest
drugstore chain last week, marking the first time the drugstore
and pharmacy services company has ventured outside the United
States.
Onofre's stores will continue to be managed locally by two
brothers currently running the chain, and the acquisition should
not affect CVS's finances in 2013, Chief Executive Larry Merlo
told Reuters.
"We view Brazil as an attractive market given that
healthcare and pharmacy are expected to grow double digits for
the next decade," said Merlo. "It's still a highly fragmented
market, so we see nice opportunity to grow the business."
Sao Paulo-based Onofre is Brazil's eighth biggest pharmacy
group by sales, and the 18th largest by number of stores,
according to local industry group Abrafarma.
The chain has Brazil's highest sales per square meter, per
employee and per store, according to Onofre, due in part to its
prominent locations in Sao Paulo, the country's biggest city.
Merlo also credited the Brazilian chain with tailoring its
stores well to different customer segments.
With few dominant groups and a swelling middle class, the
Brazilian pharmacy industry has become a hotbed for recent
mergers and acquisitions. In 2011 alone, a merger created market
leader Raia Drogasil and rivals Pacheco and Drogaria
Sao Paulo joined to become the country's runner up for sales.
Raia Drogasil shares fell as much as 4.9 percent in Sao
Paulo trading to their lowest in two months. The shares
recovered later in the day, trading down just 0.8 percent.
Shares of CVS slipped 0.8 percent after it also posted
quarterly results that topped expectations.
U.S. DRUGSTORES GO INTERNATIONAL
Buying Drogaria Onofre, with its 44 stores in Brazil, is a
small international start for CVS, which has more than 7,400
U.S. drugstores and opened 37 stores last quarter alone.
CVS got its start in 1963 when it opened its first store in
Massachusetts, and its name stood for Consumer Value Stores.
While CVS has expanded across the United States since then and
added a large pharmacy benefits management business, the
acquisition of Drogaria Onofre marks the first time that CVS has
reached outside of its home country.
The move comes months after larger U.S. drugstore rival
Walgreen Co stepped out of the United States for the
first time when it bought a 45 percent stake in Europe's
Alliance Boots, with the option to purchase the rest of
it in about three years.
CVS did not disclose terms of the Drogaria Onofre deal.
Walgreen paid Alliance Boots $7.02 billion in cash and stock for
its stake when that deal closed in August.
Local media reported in December that CVS could take an 80
percent stake in Onofre for around 800 million reais ($400
million). Merlo declined to give details of the transaction.
A price in the $600 million range seems about right for the
full business, said ISI Group analyst Ross Muken.
"It's interesting, it's obviously small," said Muken.
Market growth in Brazil "is so dynamic" that it makes sense
for companies like CVS to pay attention, he added.
If CVS is successful with Onofre, Edward Jones health care
analyst Judson Clark expects it to try to expand further in
Brazil before branching out elsewhere.
"CVS is taking a more measured approach in expanding
internationally, and our opinion of that is favorable," said
Clark, who has a "buy" rating on CVS and a "hold" on Walgreen.
"If it doesn't go well, their downside is pretty limited."
Brazil's highly-fragmented drugstore industry differs from
the United States, where Walgreen, CVS and Rite Aid Corp
dominate the market with roughly 20,000 stores collectively.
Raia Drogasil, Brazil's biggest pharmacy, posted revenue of
4.7 billion reais ($2.4 billion) in 2011. CVS posted revenue of
$123.13 billion in 2012, with $63.7 billion coming from the
retail side of its business.