* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
Aug 7 CVS Caremark Corp posted a higher quarterly profit and raised its forecast for the year on Tuesday as it continued to see a lift in sales due in part to an impasse between its main drugstore rival, Walgreen Co, and its pharmacy benefits manager competitor, Express Scripts Holding Co .
Second-quarter profit rose to $966 million, or 75 cents per share, from $816 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 16.3 percent to $30.71 billion. (Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
Feb 23 The New York Stock Exchange will conduct a trial run of Snap Inc's initial public offering on Saturday, according to a notice given last week to stock traders, in anticipation of what is expected to be the biggest U.S. technology IPO in nearly five years.
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 Alphabet Inc's Google and subsidiary Jigsaw launched on Thursday a new technology to help news organisations and online platforms identify abusive comments on their websites.