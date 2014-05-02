BRIEF-Taiwan's Pegatron says Q4 net profit at T$5.87 bln; market forecast net profit T$7.41 billion
* Says Q4 net profit at T$5.87 billion; market forecast net profit T$7.41 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu)
May 2 CVS Caremark Corp on Friday posted a higher quarterly profit as its pharmacy benefits business won new clients and the company benefited from the introduction of new generic drugs.
CVS, which operates the No. 2 U.S. drugstore chain and a major pharmacy benefits management business, earned $1.13 billion, or 95 cents per share, in its first quarter, up from $954 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue in the quarter ended March 31 rose 6.3 percent to $32.69 billion. Sales of general merchandise at stores open at least a year fell 3.8 percent as weather impeded shoppers. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
TOKYO, March 14 Japanese stocks edged down on Tuesday ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike, while Toshiba shares were volatile, due to its delayed earnings filing and concerns about its restructuring plan.
FRANKFURT, March 14 Europe's top software maker SAP said on Tuesday it had patched vulnerabilities in its latest HANA software that had a potentially high risk of giving hackers control over databases and business applications used to run big multinational firms.