(Adds details on PBM contracts, analyst, CEO comments, stock
price)
By Phil Wahba
May 2 CVS Caremark Corp reported a
weaker-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday on a sharp drop
in sales of general merchandise, which the drugstore chain
blamed on a harsh winter, milder flu season and aggressive
competition.
Sales of merchandise sold at the front of its stores open at
least a year, such as toothpaste and snacks, fell 3.8 percent in
the first quarter, a sharper drop than those at rivals Walgreen
Co and Rite Aid Corp.
"We continued to see an increase in both the breadth and
depth of promotional activity out in the marketplace," CVS Chief
Executive Officer Larry Merlo told analysts on a conference
call.
CVS shares were down 1.4 percent to $72.05 in premarket
trading as the company reported what analysts at Guggenheim
Partners said was its first earnings miss in "at least three
years."
CVS, which operates the No. 2 U.S. drugstore chain and a
major pharmacy benefits management business, earned $1.13
billion, or 95 cents per share, in the quarter, up from $954
million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted profit, which factors in acquisitions and other
times, was $1.02 per share, 2 cents below analysts' estimates,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue rose 6.3 percent to $32.69 billion.
CVS Caremark stuck to its 2014 profit forecast, still
expecting an adjusted profit of $4.36 to $4.50 per share.
Revenue in its pharmacy services segment rose 10.3 percent
to $20.2 billion. The company noted in slides posted on its
website that more potential customers are seeking requests for
proposals, suggesting the business was getting more competitive.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn
and Jeffrey Benkoe)