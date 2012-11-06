CHICAGO Nov 6 CVS Caremark Corp : * Says in slides sees Q4 adjusted EPS $1.08-$1.11, GAAP EPS $1.02-$1.05 * Says about 15 stores suffered significant damage from sandy * Sees about $0.01 negative impact from sandy in Q4 adjusted EPS * Says in slides sees Q4 revenue up 9.25-10.25 percent * Says in slides sees Q4 same-store sales up 2-3 percent * Says in slides sees FY same-store sales up 4.75-5 percent * Says in slides sees FY revenue up 14.5-14.75 percent