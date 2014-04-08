(Adds lawyer comment)
By Jonathan Stempel
April 8 CVS Caremark Corp, the second
largest U.S. drugstore chain, will pay $20 million to settle
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it
defrauded investors in 2009 during a debt offering and by
accounting improperly for an acquisition.
The SEC, which announced the settlement on Tuesday, said CVS
failed to disclose while marketing $1.5 billion of bonds in
September 2009 having recently lost significant Medicare and
contract revenue streams in its pharmacy benefits manager (PBM)
business, including from the former Caremark Rx Inc that it
bought in March 2007.
After CVS disclosed the problems on Nov. 5, 2009, which
resulted in a 20-percent plunge in its share price, the company
further misled investors by manipulating its "retention rate,"
thereby inflating its ability to retain business, the SEC said.
CVS was also accused of having in November 2009 manipulated
accounting for its October 2008 purchase of Longs Drug Stores
Corp. The SEC said the changes improperly boosted profit by as
much as 11.7 cents per share for the third quarter of 2009,
enabling CVS to exceed rather than miss analyst forecasts.
"CVS broke faith with investors," Andrew Ceresney, director
of the SEC enforcement division, said in a statement. "The
intentional misconduct by CVS breached the core principle of
fair and accurate reporting of financial performance."
The Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company did not admit or
deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle, and on Tuesday said it is
not restating any financial results.
Separately, the SEC said Laird Daniels, CVS' senior vice
president for international operations and business development,
agreed to pay $75,000 and accept a one-year accounting ban to
settle related charges over the Longs accounting. He also did
not admit or deny wrongdoing.
In court papers, the SEC said Daniels, who in 2009 was a CVS
retail controller, characterized the accounting changes as
turning the Longs purchase into a "good guy" rather than a "bad
guy" for CVS, referring to its impact on profitability.
Daniels, 44, lives in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, the
SEC said. His lawyer Robert Cleary, a partner at Proskauer Rose
specializing in white collar defense, declined to comment.
A shareholder lawsuit against CVS over the PBM disclosures
remains pending in a federal court in Providence, Rhode Island.
The SEC's evidence "confirms our allegations about the PBM
business and that the wrongful conduct was occurring at least
since year-end 2008," Joseph Fonti, a partner at Labaton
Sucharow representing the shareholders, said in an interview.
The cases are SEC v CVS Caremark Corp, U.S. District Court,
District of Rhode Island, No. 14-00177; and In re: Daniels, SEC
Administrative Proceeding No. 3-15825.
