By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 26 Caremark LLC, a unit of CVS Health Corp
, will pay $6 million to settle U.S. allegations that it
knowingly failed to reimburse Medicaid for prescription drug
costs paid on behalf of patients who were also covered by
private health plans it administered.
The settlement announced on Friday by the U.S. Department of
Justice resolves claims that Caremark, a pharmacy benefits
management company, violated the federal False Claims Act by
improperly processing claims of such "dual eligible" patients.
Donald Well, a former Caremark employee who brought the case
to the government's attention, will receive $1.02 million plus
interest under the law's whistleblower provisions.
CVS spokeswoman Christine Cramer said the Woonsocket, Rhode
Island-based company settled to avoid protracted litigation, and
denied wrongdoing. She also said the accord does not involve its
pharmacy or Medicare Part D businesses.
Caremark is a pharmacy benefits manager for private health
plans that insured some patients who also had Medicaid coverage.
Medicaid can seek reimbursement from private insurers or their
pharmacy benefits managers if it pays prescription drug claims
of such patients in error.
The government said a Caremark computer platform improperly
deducted co-payments or other sums when calculating payments on
some claims. It said this caused Medicaid to cover prescription
drug costs for dual eligible patients that should have been
borne by Caremark-administered private health plans.
