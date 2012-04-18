HONG KONG, April 18 Tata Communications Ltd
has secured bank financing ahead of an April 19
deadline to decide whether to make a bid for London-listed Cable
& Wireless Worldwide, Thomson Reuters publication Basis
Point reported on Wednesday.
The size of the loan has changed from the originally
intended $2 billion, the report said, but it is not clear if it
has increased or decreased, the report said, citing sources
familiar with the situation.
Tata Communications is competing with mobile phone giant
Vodafone Plc on the bid for C&W Worldwide. Both have
time up to Thursday to decide whether to make a bid to seek
further extension..
Mumbai-listed Tata Communications has received underwritten
commitments from five banks: Standard Chartered Bank,
ANZ, DBS Bank, ING Bank and State
Bank of India, the report added.
StanChart and Morgan Stanley are M&A advisers to Tata
Communications, but Morgan Stanley is not providing funding, the
report added.
Basis Point previously reported the loan at $2 billion with
a life of 30-36 months. Pricing on the loan is expected to be
more than 375 basis points.
(Reporting by Prakash Chakravarti; Writing by Denny Thomas;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)