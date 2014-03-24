WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 24 CWB has started
building its first grain elevator as the company formerly known
as the Canadian Wheat Board attempts to re-position itself as an
independent grain handler.
CWB said in a release on Monday that it will build a grain
elevator at Bloom, Manitoba, that will be ready to receive grain
for the 2015 harvest. The high-throughput elevator, near Portage
la Prairie, will have 33,900 tonnes of crop storage.
Government-controlled CWB has downsized sharply since the
Canadian government removed its marketing monopoly on most
Western Canadian wheat and barley in August 2012. Since then,
the Winnipeg-based company has bought and sold farmers' wheat,
durum, barley, canola and peas, relying mainly on grain
facilities owned by rivals such Richardson International Ltd and
Cargill Ltd.
The Canadian government is guaranteeing CWB's borrowings
until it is sold or develops a plan to be self-sustaining by
2016.
CWB started to assemble its own network of handling
facilities in November, when it acquired Mission Terminal Inc
from Upper Lakes Group. Mission Terminal includes a terminal at
Thunder Bay, Ontario, a grain facility at Trois-Rivieres,
Quebec, and and a stevedoring service.
In January, CWB also bought a 10 percent stake in Prairie
West Terminal, a farmer-owned network of grain elevators in
Saskatchewan.
Part of CWB's plan to become self-sustaining involves farmer
ownership. Farmers can receive an equity interest in CWB based
on their grain deliveries to it.
Construction has already started on the Bloom elevator,
which will be serviced by the Canadian National Railway Co
mainline with track for 130 rail cars.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
