* Sends 42,000 tonnes canola to Japan
* Bought the canola on cash market, through pool
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Dec 4 CWB, previously known
as the Canadian Wheat Board, said on Tuesday it had made its
first overseas shipment of canola, marking the former monopoly
grain marketer's diversification into additional crops.
CWB, based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and a much smaller company
than it was before the Canadian government stripped it of its
wheat and barley marketing monopoly in August, dispatched 42,000
tonnes of canola to Japanese customers via the British Columbia
port of Prince Rupert. The shipment is en route.
The CWB said it bought the canola from grain companies and
farmers on the cash market, as well as through its pooling
program for farmers.
CWB is a buyer of wheat, barley and canola and now competes
with grain companies such as Viterra Inc and Richardson
International Ltd for farmers' crops.