UPDATE 1-TUI sells Travelopia to KKR in $407 mln deal
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
LONDON Dec 3 Cable & Wireless Communications said on Monday it had reached an agreement to sell its assets in the Monaco & Islands division to Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) for $680 million.
The cash proceeds will be used to reduce the company's net borrowings, increase its financial flexibility and increase its focus on the Central American and Caribbean region.
The statement confirmed an earlier announcement from Batelco on Monday and follows news of the deal by Reuters in September.
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
Feb 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Mead shares up 5 percent, Reckitt down 1.5 percent (Adds more CEO comments, background on Mead Johnson)