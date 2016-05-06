SINGAPORE May 6 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group
is in talks buy a controlling stake in Singapore-listed
logistics firm CWT Ltd in a deal worth around $1
billion, two people familiar with the deal said.
One of the sources said on Friday that a deal could be
announced as early as next week.
CWT's controlling shareholder flagged a potential sale of
the business last year and it attracted interest from major
private equity firms, Reuters reported in August, quoting
sources.
CWT insiders, including the chairman and his family, own
nearly 65 percent of the company, Thomson Reuters data shows.
Shares in CWT were up 7 percent on Friday.
CWT did not immediately respond to a Reuters query.
HNA Group did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
HNA is among the Chinese companies that have been splurging
on foreign acquisitions to sidestep slowing domestic growth. The
total value of Chinese outbound acquisitions topped $100 billion
for the first time last year.
The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the news about
HNA's talks to buy CWT's controlling stake.
