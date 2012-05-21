* Full-year core earnings down 14 pct to 378 mln stg

* Board says no quick recovery against tough market backdrop

* Says Vodafone offering cash at attractive valuation

* Orbis reiterates offer does not reflect value of company (Adds CEO comments, more from scheme document, analyst reaction)

LONDON, May 21 British telecoms firm Cable & Wireless Worldwide said a drop in earnings and no prospect of a quick upturn showed it was right to back a 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) takeover by Vodafone, despite the reluctance of its largest shareholder.

The troubled corporate telecoms service provider said on Monday core earnings fell 14 percent to 378 million pounds ($598 million) in the year ended March, just short of market expectations, and it also took exceptional charges totalling 606 million pounds.

Vodafone's 38-pence-a-share offer represented a more certain outcome than trying to deliver a turnaround plan in a tough market that it did not expect to get any easier, Cable & Wireless Worldwide (CWW) said.

"The board had to weigh up the transformative nature of the long-term plan and potential upside it could deliver against the risks associated with the plan and the timescale required," Chief Executive Gavin Darby said.

"Given this, the board believes the Vodafone offer represents an excellent opportunity for shareholders to realise an attractive valuation in cash today."

Vodafone is seeking to buy CWW to boost its business with companies and also get its hands on CWW's fibre cables, which it can use to ease capacity on its own network from increasingly data-hungry subscribers.

CWW's results were bought forward to coincide with the posting of Vodafone's scheme of arrangement document, which gives shareholders until June 16 to lodge proxy votes on its offer ahead of a meeting on June 18.

Vodafone needs to obtain acceptances from shareholders holding 75 percent for its scheme of arrangement to succeed. If it does not get the required majority, it could switch to a tender offer.

It has support from holders of 18.6 percent of the stock, but Orbis, CWW's largest shareholder, with 19 percent, has snubbed the bid, although it has said it would be comfortable being a shareholder in a Vodafone-controlled group.

A spokesman for Orbis said the fund manager would consider the results and scheme document in detail, but reiterated it did not believe Vodafone's offer reflected the "inherent value in the company".

STRONG NEGOTIATIONS

Darby, a former Vodafone executive bought in to turn CWW around in November after it had issued a string of profit warnings and had suspended its dividend, said the group had not solicited offers from Vodafone or India's Tata Comms, which had also declared its interest.

It had rejected indicative offers from both, he said, and did not have to secure a sale.

"The board was in a strong position, with a credible standalone plan that materially enhanced CWW's position in the context of its discussion with Vodafone," he said on Monday.

Shares in CWW reversed earlier falls and were trading 1.2 percent higher at 34.9 pence by 1523 GMT.

The stock had lost more than three quarters of its value since it split from the former Cable & Wireless in March 2010 before Vodafone announced its interest, with the shares hitting a low of 13 pence in November. Analysts say the shares could return to the mid-teens level if Vodafone's bid fails.

Analyst Nick Brown at Espirito Santo said consensus estimates may have to come down over the next 12-18 months to factor in increased restructuring costs on a standalone basis.

"For CWW shareholders today, it's all about whether you believe it will get voted through or not at 38p, and that's dependent on Orbis to some extent," he said.

Analysts were expecting CWW to report core earnings of 380.3 million pounds on revenue of 2.17 billion pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of 11 brokers.

