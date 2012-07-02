BRUSSELS, July 2 EU regulators are set to
approve British mobile provider Vodafone's 1 billion
pound ($1.57 billion) bid for fixed line network operator Cable
& Wireless Worldwide without conditions, a source
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
World No. 1 mobile phone operator Vodafone unveiled the deal
in April, to boost its capacity to offer fast-growing smartphone
data services.
The acquisition will make Vodafone the leading player in
fixed-line and mobile telecom services to British businesses.
"The deal is expected to be cleared without any conditions,"
said the person, who declined to be identified because of the
sensitivity of the matter.
The European Commission has set a July 3 deadline for its
decision.
($1 = 0.6376 British pounds)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)