UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 1 CWZ China Flowers AG :
* Said on Tuesday H1 revenue increased by 195 thousand euros, or 5.1 pct, from 3.81 million euros to 4.00 million euros
* Said H1 EBIT was 3.09 million euros (H1 2013: 4.18 million euros)
* Said H1 profit in the amount of 2.69 million euros (H1 2013: 3.74 million euros)
* Sees FY 2014 revenue to increase significantly, to approximately 16.00 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources