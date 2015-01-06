Jan 6 Cxense ASA :

* Says announced that the Japanese media and e-commerce house Hearst Fujingaho has licensed multiple Cxense products

* Says deal enables Hearst Fujingaho to deploy products such as Cxense Analytics, Cxense Content and Cxense DMP across their websites

* Hearst Fujingaho, a subsidiary of Hearst Corporation, is a premium publisher in Japan, with brands such as Elle magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Esquire and more Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)