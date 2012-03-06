(Editors note: Please be advised that paragraph 16 contains
By James B. Kelleher
CHICAGO, March 6 Jeremy Hammond, the
Chicago man charged on Tuesday along with five other suspected
members of the Anonymous hacking group, viewed his online
activity as a legitimate way to fight for social justice and has
served time in federal prison for his activism, according to the
federal complaint against him.
Prosecutors say Hammond, 27, was a member of a group called
AntiSec, an offshoot of Anonymous, that allegedly hacked into
the computers of a Texas-based security research company called
Stratfor Global Intelligence late last year, stealing thousands
of credit card numbers, email addresses, passwords and phone
numbers.
Some of the stolen Stratfor data was subsequently published
by WikiLeaks, the online whistleblowing website.
"Hammond himself stated in an interview with the FBI that he
intended to use hacking to fight for social justice," according
to the criminal complaint that was unsealed on Tuesday.
Hammond has already served time in federal prison for
hacking into a conservative website and stealing its computer
database, including credit card information.
He was also a self-identified "freegan," an anti-consumerist
movement whose members try to reduce their environmental
footprint by dumpster-diving to reclaim and eat food thrown away
by others.
Hammond, who was known online by a number of nicknames
including "Anarchaos," "yohoho" and "crediblethreat," also used
marijuana and had repeated run-ins with authorities as a result.
In a 2007 profile in Chicago Magazine, Hammond said he
became interested in computers as an 11-year-old living in
suburban Chicago, where he and his twin brother Jason were
raised by their father Jack, a self-described guerrilla
filmmaker, music producer and guitar teacher.
In the Chicago Magazine piece, Jack Hammond said raising the
two boys on the $35,000 he made each year, along with the
monthly child support sent by their mother, helped the family
become "the world champs of living inexpensively and well."
Hammond's political activism - and troubles with law
enforcement - began in 2004, when he was detained along with
hundreds of other protesters during the Republican National
Convention in New York City.
Though he was never formally arrested or charged, the
complaint unsealed Tuesday says Hammond was interviewed by the
FBI in connection with the convention protests.
In 2005, he was arrested and charged with hacking into a
conservative website called Protest Warrior.
Hammond allegedly told investigators probing the hack that
he planned to use credit card information he stole from the
website to make donations to liberal organizations, though he
never did. Hammond said he had a change of heart; prosecutors
said he could not figure out how to do it.
He pleaded guilty and was sentenced in December 2006 to two
years in federal prison and prohibited from associating with any
anarchist or computer hacking groups until 2011.
As part of the 2007 profile in Chicago Magazine, written
just as Hammond was about to go to federal prison, writer Stuart
Luman visited the young man's apartment in Chicago's Pilsen
neighborhood.
In the article, Luman said he found it spray-painted with
anarchist symbols slogans like "Bomb the System" and "Fuck the
New World Order."
In 2010, Hammond was arrested again for his involvement in
violent protests against the ultimately unsuccessful effort to
bring the 2016 Olympic Games to Chicago and was sentenced to 18
months' probation.
Between 2004 and 2011, he was arrested at least three times
on drug possession charges, according to the federal complaint,
and had other minor scrapes with police as he engaged in
often-violent activism against everything from the U.S. invasion
of Iraq to a speech by a Holocaust denier.
After his appearance in federal court on Tuesday, Hammond
was transferred in custody to the Southern District of New York,
where he is charged with one count of computer hacking
conspiracy, one count of computer hacking and one count of
conspiracy to commit access device fraud.
The indictment unsealed on Tuesday quotes one of Hammond's
postings as saying, "We call upon all allied battleships, all
armies from darkness, to use and abuse these password lists and
credit card information to wreak unholy havoc upon systems and
personal email accounts of these rich and powerful oppressors."
Each count against Hammond carries a maximum sentence of 10
years in prison.
