(Corrects name in paragraphs four and five to Hypponen instead
of Hyponnen)
* Authorities target "Anonymous" and other hacking groups
* Investigation shows more than 1 mln victims of hacking
* Hacker identified as "Sabu" pled guilty last August
By Basil Katz and Grant McCool
NEW YORK, March 6 Six suspected leaders of
the international hacking organization known as Anonymous were
charged by U.S. authorities of computer crimes, dealing a major
blow to the loose-knit group that has wreaked havoc on the
websites of government agencies and major corporations.
Among those charged was Hector Xavier Monsegur, known as
"Sabu," who took responsibility for attacks on the websites of
eBay's PayPal, MasterCard Inc and Visa Inc
between December 2010 and June 2011, according to federal
prosecutors and the FBI. The attacks were in retaliation for the
refusal of those companies to process donations to Wikileaks,
the group that leaked confidential diplomatic cables in 2010.
The charges against Monsegur, in a case that was opened last
summer, were filed in federal court in New York via a criminal
information. Such a document typically means a suspect has been
cooperating with the government.
"Sabu was seen as a leader ... Now that Anonymous realises
he was a snitch and was working on his own for the Fed, they
must be thinking: 'If we can't trust Sabu, who can we trust?'"
said Mikko Hypponen, chief research officer at Finnish computer
security company F-Secure.
"It's probably not going to be the end of Anonymous, but
it's going to take a while for them to recover, especially from
the paranoia," Hypponen said.
Monsegur pleaded guilty last August to 12 charges, including
computer hacking and conspiracy, according to documents unsealed
in New York federal court on Tuesday. He is free on a $50,000
bond. The charges carry a possible maximum prison term of 10
years.
Monsegur has also identified himself as a member of hacking
groups called "Internet Feds" and "LulzSec," the office of the
Manhattan U.S. Attorney and the FBI said in a statement.
U.S. authorities also said they had arrested Jeremy Hammond
in Chicago on Monday, on charges of hacking in to Strategic
Forecasting Inc, or "Stratfor," a global intelligence and
research firm, in December 2011. Hammond, who was also known as
"Anarchaos" and other names, identified himself as a member of
"AntiSec" hacking group, authorities said.
"In publicizing the Stratfor hack, members of AntiSec
reaffirmed their connection to Anonymous and other related
groups, including LulzSec," the statement said. It said members
published a document with links to Stratfor data entitled:
"Anonymous Lulzxmas rooting you proud" on a file-sharing
website.
About 860,000 clients and subscribers of "Stratfor" had
confidential information stolen, officials said.
A lawyer for Monsegur, Peggy Cross, did not immediately
return a call seeking comment on the charges. Hammond's lawyer
could not immediately be identified.
U.S. authorities said the cyber attacks had affected more
than 1 million people and the computer systems of foreign
governments, such as Algeria, Yemen and Zimbabwe. Authorities
said Monsegur and three of the charged men raided personal
information about 70,000 potential contestants on Fox Television
show "X-Factor."
Anonops, which sends online messages on behalf of
"Anonymous," sent a message on Twitter following the arrests.
"#Anonymous Is an idea, not a group. There is no leader, there
is no head. It will survive, before, during, and after this
time," Anonops tweeted just after noon on Tuesday.
LulzSec, an underground group also known as Lulz Security,
along with parent group Anonymous have taken credit for carrying
out a number of hacking actions against companies and
institutions including the CIA, Britain's Serious Organized
Crime Agency, Japan's Sony Corp, Mexican government
websites and the national police in Ireland.
A spokesman for Irish police said one of the suspects had
been arrested and was being held in Terenure, a middle-class
suburb of Dublin.
Last summer, as part of a coordinated law enforcement raid
on the group, British police arrested Jake Davis, another
suspected member of LulzSec who went by the nickname "Topiary."
One of the charges announced on Tuesday was against Davis, a
teenager accused of computer attacks on Sony, UK crime and
health authorities, and Rupert Murdoch's UK newspaper arm News
International.
Davis is believed to have controlled the main Twitter
account of Lulz Security, which the group used to publish data
obtained by hacking into corporate and government networks.
LulzSec and Anonymous, loose online collectives of
activists, have attracted widespread global media coverage for
their stunts. LulzSec has more than 350,000 followers on
Twitter.
Last month, Anonymous published a recording of a
confidential call on Jan. 17 between FBI agents and London
detectives in which the law-enforcement agents discuss action
they are taking against hacking. Authorities said they had
arrested and charged Donncha O'Cearrbhail, 19, of Birr, Ireland
of computer hacking conspiracy.
(Reporting By Basil Katz, Grant McCool; Additional Reporting by
Diane Bartz, Lorraine Turner, Georgina Prodhan; editing by Mark
Porter, Derek Caney and Matthew Lewis)