By Jeremy Wagstaff
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE May 13 Some hospitals, schools and
universities in Asia were hit by a global cyber attack which
infected tens of thousands of computers in Europe and the United
States, but officials and researchers said the extent of any
damage may not yet be known.
China's official news agency Xinhua said secondary schools
and universities were hit, but did not say how many or identify
them.
Sun Yat-sen University said it received a large number of
virus complaints on Friday, the Chinese financial magazine
Caixin reported on Saturday, citing a notice circulated by the
university's IT department.
William Saito, cyber security adviser to the Japanese
cabinet and trade ministry, said some of the country's
institutions were affected but declined to elaborate.
South Korea's Yonhap news agency said one of Seoul's
university hospitals had been affected. An official said it
wasn't yet clear whether the hospital, which he declined to
name, had been hit by the ransomware or some other malware.
Two hospitals in Jakarta were hit, according to Semuel
Pangerapan, a director general at Indonesia's Communication and
Information Ministry.
He said officials were attempting to localise the infected
server to prevent the malware from spreading.
One of Vietnam's leading antivirus software companies said
dozens of people had reported infections.
"This number may increase as people return to work next
week. A large number of computers will be turned back on and may
be targets," said Vu Ngoc Son, vice president of Bkav Anti
Malware.
He declined to identify who had been infected. None were
customers of the company.
NUMBER OF INFECTIONS FALLING
Cyber extortionists tricked victims into opening malicious
malware attachments to spam emails that appeared to contain
invoices, job offers, security warnings and other legitimate
files.
The ransomware encrypted data on the computers, demanding
payments of $300 to $600 to restore access. Security researchers
said they observed some victims paying via the digital currency
bitcoin, though they did not know what percent had given in to
the extortionists.
Officials in the Philippines and Singapore said there were
no reports of breaches of critical infrastructure.
New Zealand and Australia reported no impact on any
organisations. India's chief information security officer,
Gulshan Rai, said there appeared to be no damage.
Two factors may account for the limited reports of damage in
Asia.
The worm began to spread in Europe on Friday, by which time
it was already early evening in many Asian countries. The worm
spreads most efficiently through organisational networks, not
home computers, said Vikram Thakur, principal research manager
at Symantec.
That means officials will need to wait until Monday, when
business resumes, to gauge the impact on Japan, said Saito.
"In Japan, things could likely emerge on Monday," he said.
Another factor may be that the worm's spread was limited by
the actions of a British based researcher, who told Reuters he
registered a domain that he noticed the malware was trying to
connect to.
By buying the domain, the researcher, who declined to give
his name but goes by the Twitter handle @malwaretechblog, may
have curtailed the worm's spread.
"We are on a downward slope, the infections are extremely
few, because the malware is not able to connect to the
registered domain," said Symantec's Thakur.
"The numbers are extremely low and coming down fast; don't
expect this to remain a major threat across this weekend apart
from those in firefighting mode."
But the attackers may yet tweak the code and restart the
cycle. The British-based researcher who foiled the ransomware's
spread said he hadn't seen any such tweaks yet, "but they will."
(Reporting By Jeremy Wagstaff, Mai Nguyen, Harry Pearl, Engen
Tham, Fransiska Nangoy, Kiyoshi Takenaka, Neil Jerome Morales,
Masayuki Kitano, Krishna Das and Nidhi Verma; Writing by Jeremy
Wagstaff; Editing by Mike Collett-White)