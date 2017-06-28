UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HAMBURG, June 28 Beiersdorf, the German maker of Nivea skin care products, said it was hit by a cyber attack that affected its IT and telephone systems worldwide.
"We were indeed the target of a cyber attack," a spokeswoman for the company said on Wednesday, adding the company had taken measures to minimise the impact on customers and business partners.
A major global cyber attack that started on Tuesday disrupted computers at Russia's biggest oil company, Ukrainian banks and multinational firms with a virus similar to the ransomware that infected more than 300,000 computers last month.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources