FRANKFURT May 19 French researchers said on
Friday they have found a last-chance way for technicians to save
Windows files encrypted by WannaCry, racing against a deadline
as the ransomware threatens to start locking up victims'
computers first infected a week ago.
A loose-knit team of security researchers scattered across
the globe said they collaborated to develop a workaround to
unlock the encryption key for files hit in the global attack,
which several independent security researchers have confirmed.
The group involved Adrien Guinet, Benajmin Delphy and
Matthieu Suiche. Guinet works as a security expert, Suiche is an
internationally known hacker, and Delphy took part at night, in
his spare time, outside his day job at the Banque de France.
The researchers warned that their solution would only work
in certain conditions, namely if computers had not been rebooted
since becoming infected and if victims applied the fix before
WannaCry carried out its threat to lock their files permanently.
