a day ago
FedEx says cyber attack to hurt its 2018 results
July 17, 2017 / 1:24 PM / a day ago

FedEx says cyber attack to hurt its 2018 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Package delivery company FedEx Corp said its 2018 results would be hurt in part due to disruption of operations at its TNT Express unit as a result of a cyber attack in June.

The Netherlands-based TNT Express was still experiencing widespread service delays following the attack, FedEx said in a regulatory filing, and the company was unable to estimate when services at the unit would be fully restored. (bit.ly/2uAnQKG) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

