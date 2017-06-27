REFILE-BRIEF-CVC Capital to buy Italian leather processing firm Pasubio
* Luca and Alberto Pretto will continue in their current management roles with existing management team
MOSCOW, June 27 All Russian branches of Home Credit consumer lender are closed because of a cyber attack, an employee of a Home Credit call centre in Russia said on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the Russian subsidiary of Home Credit told Reuters that the bank had noticed "non-standard network activity" and was checking its systems.
The same spokeswoman did not confirm to Reuters that Home Credit's branches were closed in Russia but said client operations had been suspended.
Russian customers can still use ATMs, the spokeswoman clarified. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF BOND ISSUANCE OF EUR 130 MILLION, WITH 3.25% COUPON, FOR MATURITY PERIOD OF 6 YEARS
* ČESKÁ POŠTA AND ČSOB GROUP (THE CZECH REPUBLIC BUSINESS UNIT OF KBC GROUP) CONCLUDED A 10-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT