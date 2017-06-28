By Eric Auchard, Jack Stubbs and Alessandra Prentice
| FRANKFURT/MOSCOW/KIEV, June 28
FRANKFURT/MOSCOW/KIEV, June 28 A cyber attack
wreaked havoc around the globe on Wednesday, crippling thousands
of computers, disrupting operations at ports from Mumbai to Los
Angeles and halting production at a chocolate factory in
Australia.
The virus is believed to have first taken hold on Tuesday in
Ukraine where it silently infected computers after users
downloaded a popular tax accounting package or visited a local
news site, national police and international cyber experts said.
The malicious code locked machines and demanded victims post
a ransom worth $300 in bitcoins or lose their data entirely.
More than 30 victims paid up but security experts are
questioning whether extortion was the goal, given the relatively
small sum demanded, or whether the hackers were driven by
destructive motives rather than financial gain.
Ukraine, the epicentre of the cyber strike, has repeatedly
accused Russia of orchestrating attacks on its computer systems
and critical power infrastructure since its powerful neighbour
annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea in 2014.
The Kremlin, which has consistently rejected the
accusations, said on Wednesday it had no information about the
origin of the global cyber attack, which also struck Russian
companies such as oil giant Rosneft and a steelmaker.
ESET, a Slovakian company that sells products to shield
computers from viruses, said 80 percent of the infections
detected among its global customer base were in Ukraine, with
Italy second hardest hit with about 10 percent.
The aim of the latest attack appears to be disruption rather
than ransom, said Brian Lord, former deputy director of
intelligence and cyber operations at Britain's GCHQ and now
managing director at private security firm PGI Cyber.
"My sense is this starts to look like a state operating
through a proxy ... as a kind of experiment to see what
happens," Lord told Reuters on Wednesday.
ETERNAL BLUE
While the malware seemed to be a variant of past campaigns,
derived from code known as Eternal Blue believed to have been
developed by the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA), experts
said it was not as virulent as last month's WannaCry attack.
They said Tuesday's virus could leap from computer to
computer once unleashed within an organisation but, unlike
WannaCry, it could not randomly trawl the internet for its next
victims, limiting its scope to infect.
The introduction of security patches in the wake of the May
attack that crippled hundreds of thousands of computers also
helped curb the latest malware, though its rapid spread
underlined concerns that some businesses have still failed to
secure their networks from increasingly aggressive hackers.
After WannaCry, governments, security firms and industrial
groups advised businesses and consumers to make sure all their
computers were updated with Microsoft security patches.
Austria's government-backed Computer Emergency Response Team
(CERT) said "a small number" of international firms appeared to
be affected, with tens of thousands of computers taken down.
CORPORATE CHAOS
A number of the international firms hit have operations in
Ukraine, and the virus is believed to have spread within global
corporate networks after gaining traction within the country.
Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk, which
handles one in seven containers shipped worldwide, has a
logistics unit in Ukraine.
Other large firms affected, such as French construction
materials company Saint Gobain and Mondelez
International Inc, which owns chocolate brand Cadbury,
also have operations in the country.
Maersk was one of the first global firms to be taken down by
the cyber attack and its operations at major ports such as
Mumbai in India, Rotterdam in the Netherlands and Los Angeles on
the U.S. west coast were disrupted.
The company said on Wednesday it was unable to process new
orders and its 76 terminals around the world were becoming
increasingly congested.
Other companies to succumb included BNP Paribas Real Estate
, a part of the French bank that provides property and
investment management services.
"The international cyber attack hit our non-bank subsidiary,
Real Estate. The necessary measures have been taken to rapidly
contain the attack," the bank said on Wednesday.
Production at the Cadbury factory on the Australian island
state of Tasmania ground to a halt late on Tuesday after
computer systems went down.
Russia's Rosneft, one of the world's biggest crude producers
by volume, said on Tuesday its systems had suffered "serious
consequences" but oil production had not been affected because
it switched to backup systems.
(Additional reporting by Helen Reid in London, Teis Jensen in
Copenhagen, Maya Nikolaeva in Paris, Marcin Goettig in Warsaw,
Byron Kaye in Sydney, John O'Donnell in Frankfurt, Ari
Rabinovitch in Tel Aviv and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore;
Editing by David Clarke)