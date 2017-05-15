NEW DELHI May 15 India said on Monday its
computer systems have largely escaped a massive global
ransomware attack, and that state organisations managing
government websites and building supercomputers have installed
security patches issued by Microsoft Corp.
The cyber attack that shut car factories, hospitals, shops
and schools over the weekend has been less severe than
anticipated in Asia, but industry professionals have flagged
potential risks in the future.
Aruna Sundararajan, secretary of India's Ministry of
Electronics and Information Technology, told Reuters the
government was constantly monitoring the situation and that a
few stand-alone computers of a police department were "back in
action" after being infected over the weekend.
It was not immediately clear what the police department did
to secure its systems.
India's National Informatics Centre, which builds and
manages almost all government websites, and the Centre for
Development of Advanced Computing, a premier research institute
that has built supercomputers, have actively installed patches
to immunise their Windows systems, Sundararajan said.
Her ministry has also asked chief information security
officers of all organisations run by provincial governments to
follow guidelines issued by New Delhi to tackle the issue.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Nick Macfie)