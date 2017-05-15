(Adds details)
NEW DELHI May 15 The global ransomware attack
has affected several computers of a state power distribution
company in the Indian state of West Bengal but the federal
government computer system has largely escaped, officials said
on Monday.
State agencies that manage government websites and build
supercomputers have installed security patches issued by
Microsoft Corp.
Federal Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters that
there was no serious impact on India, with only isolated
incidents in parts of Kerala and Andhra Pradesh states, and the
government was monitoring the situation.
However, West Bengal Power Minister Sovandev Chattopadhyay
told Reuters that several billing centres of the state's
Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL) had been infected
by the ransomware worm.
"The full extent and magnitude of the problem will be
realised by tomorrow," he said, the situation will be very
serious if household electricity consumption data from the
central server of the utility could not be retrieved beforehand.
A power department official who did not want to be named
said billing for around 800,000 households was affected when the
ransomware blocked access to files in the computers.
A senior official at the Federal Ministry of Electronics and
Information Technology said its Computer Emergency Response Team
was gathering all possible information about the ransomware.
The cyber attack, which shut car factories, hospitals, shops
and schools over the weekend, has proved less severe than
anticipated in Asia, but industry professionals have flagged
potential risks in the future.
Aruna Sundararajan, secretary of India's Ministry of
Electronics and Information Technology, told Reuters the
government was constantly monitoring the situation and that a
few stand-alone computers at a police department were "back in
action" after being infected over the weekend.
It was not immediately clear what the police department did
to secure its systems.
India's National Informatics Centre, which builds and
manages almost all government websites, and the Centre for
Development of Advanced Computing, a premier research institute
that has built supercomputers, have actively installed patches
to immunise their Windows systems, Sundararajan said.
Her ministry has also asked chief information security
officers of all organisations run by provincial governments to
follow guidelines issued by New Delhi to tackle the issue.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Manoj Kumar in New Delhi,
Subrata Nagchoudhury in Kolkata; Editing by Mark Heinrich)