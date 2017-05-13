JAKARTA May 13 At least two of Indonesia's
major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber
attack that infected computers globally, a government official
said on Saturday.
Dharmais Hospital and Harapan Kita Hospital in Jakarta are
affected by the ransomware, said Semuel Pangerapan, a director
general at Indonesia's Communication and Information Ministry.
"Efforts to localise the infected server are underway to
prevent (the ransomware) from spreading," he said, adding that
his ministry was working with other authorities, including the
Health Ministry, to solve the problem.
Cyber extortionists tricked victims into opening malicious
malware attachments to spam emails that appeared to contain
invoices, job offers, security warnings and other legitimate
files.
The ransomware encrypted data on the computers, demanding
payments of $300 to $600 to restore access.
The attack, which leverages hacking tools believed to have
been developed by the U.S. National Security Agency, has
infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries.
"This is so cruel," said Abdul Kadir, president-director of
Dharmais Hospital.
Nearly all computers across the hospital are affected, Kadir
told Reuters, locking up its information technology (IT) system
and with it patient medication records and billing.
The hospital is currently re-installing its system on back-
up computers and servers, he said, adding that he expects
operational delays as the hospital currently operates without
IT.
Globally, hospitals, companies, and universities have been
affected, with the most disruptive attacks reported in Britain,
where hospitals and clinics were forced to turn away patients
after losing access to computers on Friday.
Indonesia's communications ministry advised computer users
to back up their data and update their security before
connecting to the internet.
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Agustinus Da Costa; Editing
by Eric Meijer)