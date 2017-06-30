(Repeats story published late on Thursday)
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, June 29 Global shipping is still feeling
the effects of a cyber attack that hit A.P. Moller-Maersk
two days ago, showing the scale of the damage a
computer virus can unleash on the technology dependent and
inter-connected industry.
About 90 percent of world trade is transported by sea, with
ships and ports acting as the arteries of the global economy.
Ports increasingly rely on communications systems to keep
operations running smoothly, and any IT glitches can create
major disruptions for complex logistic supply chains.
The cyber attack was among the biggest-ever disruptions to
hit global shipping. Several port terminals run by a Maersk
division, including in the United States, India, Spain, the
Netherlands, were still struggling to revert to normal
operations on Thursday after experiencing massive disruptions.
South Florida Container Terminal, for example, said dry
cargo could not be delivered and no container would be received.
Anil Diggikar, chairman of JNPT port, near the Indian commercial
hub of Mumbai, told Reuters that he did not know "when exactly
the terminal will be running smoothly".
His uncertainty was echoed by Maersk itself, which told
Reuters that a number of IT systems were still shut down and
that it could not say when normal business operations would be
resumed.
It said it was not able to comment on specific questions
regarding the breach of its IT systems or the state of its cyber
security as it had "all available hands focused on practical
stuff and getting things back to normal".
The impact of the attack on the company has reverberated
across the industry given its position as the world's biggest
container shipping line and also operator of 76 ports via its
APM Terminals division.
Container ships transport much of the world's consumer goods
and food, while dry bulk ships haul commodities including coal
and grain and tankers carry vital oil and gas supplies.
"As Maersk is about 18 percent of all container trade, can
you imagine the panic this must be causing in the logistic chain
of all those cargo owners all over the world?" said Khalid
Hashim, managing director of Precious Shipping, one of
Thailand's largest dry cargo ship owners.
"Right now none of them know where any of their cargoes
(or)containers are. And this 'black hole' of lack of knowledge
will continue till Maersk are able to bring back their systems
on line."
BACK TO BASICS
The computer virus, which researchers are calling GoldenEye
or Petya, began its spread on Tuesday in Ukraine and affected
companies in dozens of countries.
Maersk said the attack had caused outages at its computer
systems across the world.
In an example of the turmoil that ensued, the unloading of
vessels at the group's Tacoma terminal was severely slowed on
Tuesday and Wednesday, said Dean McGrath, president of the
International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 23 there.
The terminal is a key supply line for the delivery of
domestic goods such as milk and groceries and construction
materials to Anchorage, Alaska.
"They went back to basics and did everything on paper,"
McGrath said.
Ong Choo Kiat, President of U-Ming Marine Transport
, Taiwan's largest dry bulk ship owner, said the fact
Maersk had been affected rang alarm bells for the whole shipping
industry as the Danish company was regarded as a leader in IT
technology.
"But they ended up one of the first few casualties. I
therefore conclude that shipping is lagging behind other
industries in term of cyber security," he said.
"How long will it take to catch up? I don't know. But
recently all owners and operators are definitely more aware of
the risk of cyber security and beginning to pay more attention
to it."
In a leading transport survey by international law firm
Norton Rose Fulbright published this week, 87 percent of
respondents from the shipping industry believed cyber attacks
would increase over the next five years - a level that was
higher than counterparts in the aviation, rail and logistics
industries.
VULNERABLE
Apart from their reliance on computer systems, ships
themselves are increasingly open to interference through
electronic navigation devices such as the Global Positioning
System (GPS), and they lack the backup systems airliners have to
prevent crashes, according to cyber security experts.
There were no indications that GPS and other electronic
navigation aids were affected by this week's attack, but
security specialists say such systems are vulnerable to signal
loss from deliberate jamming by hackers.
Last year, South Korea said hundreds of fishing vessels had
returned early to port after GPS signals were jammed by North
Korea, which denied responsibility.
"The Maersk attack raises our awareness of the vulnerability
of shipping and ports to technological failure," said Professor
David Last, a previous president of Britain's Royal Institute of
Navigation.
"When GPS fails, ships' captains lose their principal means
of navigation and much of their communications and computer
links. They have to slow down and miss port schedules," said
Last, who is also a strategic adviser to the General Lighthouse
Authorities of the UK and Ireland.
A number of countries including the UK and the United States
are looking into deploying a radar-based back up navigation
system for ships called eLoran, but this will take time to
develop.
David Nordell, head of strategy and policy for the Centre
for Strategic Cyberspace and Security Science, a London-based
think-tank, said the global shipping and port industries were
vulnerable to cyber attack because their operating technologies
tend to be old.
"It's certainly possible to imagine that two container
ships, or, even worse, oil or gas tankers, could be hacked into
colliding, resulting in loss of life and cargo, and perhaps
total loss of the vessels," Nordell said.
"Carried out in a strategically sensitive location such as
the Malacca Straits or the Bosphorus, a collision like this
could block shipping for enough time to cause serious
dislocations to trade."
SECRETIVE INDUSTRY
Cyber risks also pose challenges for insurance cover.
In a particularly secretive industry, information about the
nature of cyber attacks is still scarce, which insurance and
shipping officials say is an obstacle to mitigating the risk,
which means there are gaps in the insurance cover available.
"There has been a lot of non-reporting (of breaches) on
ships, and we're trying efforts where even if there could be
anonymous reporting on a platform so we can start to get the
information and the data," said Andrew Kinsey, senior marine
consultant at insurer Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty.
There is also a gap in provision, because most existing
cyber or hull insurance policies - which insure the ship itself
- will not cover the risk of a navigation system being jammed or
physical damage to the ship caused by a hacking attack.
"The industry is just waking up to its vulnerability," said
Colin Gillespie, deputy director of loss prevention with ship
insurer North.
"Perhaps it is time for insurers, reinsurers, ship operators
and port operators to sit down together and consider these risks
in detail. A collective response is needed - we are all under
attack."
(Additional reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Copenhagen,
Keith Wallis and Carolyn Cohn in London, Euan Rocha in Mumbai,
Miyoung Kim in Singapore, Alexander Cornwell in Dubai, Michael
Hirtzer in Chicago, Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore, Adam
Jourdan and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Pravin Char)