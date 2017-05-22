WASHINGTON May 22 Cyber security firm Symantec
said on Monday it was "highly likely" a hacking group
affiliated with North Korea was responsible for the WannaCry
cyber attack this month that infected more than 300,000
computers worldwide and disrupted operations at hospitals, banks
and schools across the globe.
Previous versions of the worm used in targeted attacks
earlier this year were "almost identical" to the one that spread
to more than 150 countries and used hacking tools and
infrastructure seen in previous cyber operations linked to the
Lazarus hacking group, Symantec said.
Lazarus has been previously linked to North Korea by the
U.S. government and cyber security researchers.
