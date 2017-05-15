NEW YORK May 15 Major cyber security firms
Symantec Corp and Kaspersky Lab said on Monday they
were looking into clues that may connect the global "ransomware"
attack known as WannaCry with programs previously attributed to
North Korea.
The two companies said some code in an earlier version of
the WannaCry ransomware, which has encrypted data on hundreds of
thousands of computers since Friday, and demanded users pay
money to regain control of their machines, had also appeared in
programs used by the Lazarus Group, which researchers from many
companies said is run by North Korea.
The North Korean mission to the United Nations was not
immediately available for comment.
