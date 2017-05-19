BRIEF-Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure's FY16 total compensation was $7.5 mln
* CEO Marcelo Claure's FY 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus about $30 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
UNITED NATIONS May 19 North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador said on Friday that linking Pyongyang with the global WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is "ridiculous."
"Relating to the cyber attack, linking to the DPRK it is ridiculous," North Korea's Deputy U.N. Kim In Ryong told a news conference. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
PARIS, June 19 Boeing on Monday launched an in-house data-crunching activity called "Boeing AnalytX" to pool the work of about 800 data experts to provide advanced services to its customers and define improvements in the way Boeing builds jets.
* Tribune Media Co- Matt Cherniss, president and general manager of WGN America and Tribune Studios has decided to step down at end of month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: