WARSAW, June 28 A few companies in Poland have reported cyber attacks as part of a major attack that has caused havoc around the world, Interior Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday.

He would not name any specific companies.

Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said that there had been no reports of an attack on government institutions. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Susan Fenton)