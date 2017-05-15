PARIS May 15 Renault said 90 percent of its factories were running normally on Monday morning after the French carmaker had earlier halted production at sites in France and Romania to prevent the spread of ransomware.

Renault's decision to temporarily halt manufacturing came after a worldwide cyber attack that locked up computers in more than 150 countries, causing widespread disruption. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Laurence Frost)