(Repeats story unchanged)
* Postal service among institutions hit by virus, employees
say
* Post office denies computers hit, say switched off as
precaution
* Initial data shows fifth of computers hit worldwide were
Russian
* Outdated systems and piracy contributing factors, experts
say
By Jack Stubbs
MOSCOW, May 24 Russia's postal service was hit
by Wannacry ransomware last week and some of its computers are
still down, three employees in Moscow said, the latest sign of
weaknesses that have made the country a major victim of the
global extortion campaign.
Wannacry compromised the post office's automated queue
management system, infecting touch-screen terminals which run on
the outdated Windows XP operating system, one of the workers
said. Terminals were still blank in some parts of Moscow this
week but it was not clear exactly how many branches had been
affected.
A spokesman for Russian Post, a state-owned monopoly, said
no computers were infected, but some terminals were temporarily
switched off as a precaution. "The virus attack did not touch
Russian Post, all systems are working and stable," he said.
Other institutions in Russia have said they were infected by
the virus, highlighting Moscow's readiness to show it too is a
frequent victim of cyber crime in the face of allegations from
the United States and Europe of state-sponsored hacking.
The Interior Ministry, mobile operator MegaFon and
state rail monopoly Russian Railways all reported infections,
with employees locked out of their computers and the creators of
the virus demanding ransoms of $300 to $600.
The Russian central bank said on Friday the virus had also
compromised some Russian banks in isolated cases.
That the infected post office terminals ran on Windows XP -
which Microsoft stopped supporting in 2014 - points to the
widespread use of outdated software in Russia, which experts say
left the country disproportionately vulnerable to the attack.
Of 300,000 computers infected worldwide, 20 percent were in
Russia, according to an initial estimate by cybersecurity
researchers last week.
Globally, few ransoms have been paid after many victims
found they could restore their systems from backups.
The post office outages also illustrate what investigators
say is a common misconception about Wannacry: infected computers
are more likely to be part of antiquated systems not deemed
important enough to update with the latest security patches,
rather than machines integral to the company's core business.
"Many companies in Russia use outdated unpatched systems and
older anti-malware solutions," said Nikolay Grebennikov, vice
president for R&D at data protection company Acronis. "In big
companies upgrades are hard to perform and avoided because of
budget and scale."
SCRUTINY
Russia's relationship to cyber crime is under intense
scrutiny after U.S. intelligence officials alleged that Russian
hackers had tried to help Republican Donald Trump win the U.S.
presidency by hacking Democratic Party servers. Moscow has
denied the allegations.
Investigators are yet to track down Wannacry's criminal
authors, saying they likely used a hacking tool built by the
U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) and leaked online in April.
It has not previously been reported that the Russian postal
service, which employs more than 350,000 people, had been hit by
the virus.
"The head guys rang on Thursday and said we had to turn off
the terminals immediately. They said this extortion virus had
infected them," a worker at a branch in northwest Moscow said,
declining to be identified discussing internal company matters.
"They rang again yesterday and said we could turn them back
on. We did that, but you can see they still don't work."
Employees at a second post office confirmed the electronic
queuing system was broken but said they did not know why.
Two sources at Russian Railways said the company had
suffered a "huge" cyber attack and a small number of computers
were infected without damaging any important files.
The extent of the damage had been limited, one of the
sources said, because a lot of computers were turned off at the
end of the working week. "We were lucky it was a Friday night,"
he said.
Megafon, which is Russia's second biggest mobile operator,
declined to comment on how the virus had got into its system.
It said the virus had caused a temporary outage of its
customer support services. "Our sales points suffered worst of
all because Windows, which had the exploited vulnerability, is
more widely used in retail," a company statement said.
COMPUTER PIRACY
The frequent use of pirated software in Russia also helped
spread the Wannacry infection, investigators said, as unlicensed
products do not receive security updates.
Reuters has found no evidence any of Russian companies
infected with the Wannacry virus were using unlicensed software.
But computer piracy is a long-standing issue for technology
companies in Russia, one which has as become increasingly acute
as the country's economic slump and falling earnings make
licensed products prohibitively expensive.
Data compiled by the BSA Software Alliance trade group shows
64 percent of software products in Russia were pirated in 2015 -
a black market industry worth $1.3 billion - compared to a
global average of 39 percent.
"Piracy is still wide spread in Russia, especially if we are
talking about home users," Grebennikov said. "This is because of
poverty. If an operating system costs say 500 roubles, people
would buy it."
Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system currently costs
around 8,000 roubles ($140.92) in Russia, around a fifth of the
average monthly wage of 39,000 roubles. Online, the same product
can be illegally downloaded for free.
($1 = 56.7687 roubles)
(Additional reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Maria Kiselyova;
Editing by Philippa Fletcher)