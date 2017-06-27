PARIS, June 27 The Netherlands-based shipping
company TNT Express said on Tuesday it was experiencing
interference with some of its systems, following a global
ransomware attack.
"We are assessing the situation and are implementing
remediation steps as quickly as possible," a spokesman said.
A global ransomware attack on Tuesday hit computers at
Russia's biggest oil company, Ukraine's international airport,
global shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk and the
world's biggest advertising agency WPP.
(Reporting by Clement Rouget; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva;
Editing by Edmund Blair)