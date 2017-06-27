KIEV, June 27 Kiev's main airport has been hit by a "spam attack" that could cause some flights to be delayed, the operator, Boryspil, said.

"In connection with the irregular situation, some flight delays are possible," Director Yevhen Dykhne said in a post on Facebook.

