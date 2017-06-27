KIEV, June 27 Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said a wave of cyberattacks on Ukrainian state institutions and companies on Tuesday was "unprecedented" but had not hit "important" IT systems.

"It was an unprecedented attack, but our IT experts are doing their work and protecting strategic infrastructure. Important systems have not been affected," he said in a post on Facebook. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)