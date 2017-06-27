UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
KIEV, June 27 The secretary of Ukraine's security council said there were signs of Russian involvement in a wave of cyberattacks that hit Ukrainian institutions on Tuesday, including banks and the state power distributor.
"Already on first analysis of the virus it is possible to talk of Russian fingerprints," the National Security and Defence Council quoted Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov as saying. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts