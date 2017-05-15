PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 19
June 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 15 A new variant of the WannaCry "ransomware" attack surfaced on Monday, according to cyber security firm Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, which it said it had stopped from damaging computers by activating a "kill switch" in the software.
The company discovered the new variant at about 7 a.m. New York time on Monday (1100 GMT), as it was infecting computers at a rate of about one per second, said Check Point researcher Maya Horowitz.
The firm responded by setting up a server that initiated what is called a kill switch built into the software, which prevents it from encrypting data on infected machines or spreading to other computers, she said.
Ransomware is illicit software that demands a "ransom" from an infected user to regain control of their computer. (Reporting by Jim Finkle in Toronto; Editing by Bill Rigby)
JERUSALEM, June 19 European self-driving car company Vedecom Tech and Israel's Karamba Security said on Monday they are partnering in developing fully autonomous cars that will be deployed for limited use in certain European cities within the coming year.
LONDON, June 18 Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election.