LONDON, June 28 WPP, the world's biggest
advertising agency, said it was still working with its IT
partners to restore services hit by the Petya ransomware attack
that went around the world on Tuesday.
WPP had joined other companies such as shipping giant A.P.
Moller-Maersk in reporting disruption to its
operations due to a cyber attack.
"We are working with our IT partners and law enforcement
agencies to take all appropriate precautionary measures, restore
services where they have been disrupted, and keep the impact on
clients, partners and our people to a minimum," the company said
in a statement on Wednesday.
"Our operations have not been uniformly affected, and issues
are being addressed on a company-by-company basis. Many of our
businesses are experiencing no or minimal disruption."
