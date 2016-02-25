SAN FRANCISCO Feb 25 Hackers have been
destroying more corporate data or encrypting it for ransom
instead of merely stealing it, a top cyber security firm said.
FireEye Inc, the U.S. company most widely known for
its Mandiant arm's investigations of high-profile breaches, said
in report on trends over the past year that so-called ransomware
had afflicted hundreds of companies in addition to consumers.
Less commonly, hackers have been using destructive tools
like those that temporarily crippled Sony Corp's Sony
Picture Entertainment networks and also hurt Sands Las Vegas
Corp, FireEye said.
"I definitely would not characterize it as common, but it is
something we are seeing more of," Mandiant Vice President,
Marshall Heilman said. "There are a couple more (victim)
companies that haven't gone public."
Heilman also said that Chinese attacks have gone down as a
percentage of the cases that Mandiant is working, though that
might be largely because attacks from Russia and elsewhere are
becoming more common.
The Unites States and China reached an agreement last year
to cooperate on reducing economic cyber-espionage, and some
security companies have noted a decrease or at least shift in
operations from China.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)