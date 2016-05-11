By Joseph Menn
SANTA CLARA May 11 Cyber attack techniques used
by the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State could also be
used by other countries, U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter
said on Wednesday.
Speaking in California, Carter told reporters that the
U.S.-led coalition used electronic techniques to disrupt and
degrade the jihadist force's ability to organize and said an
unspecified number of other countries could do the same in other
conflicts.
"These are not capabilities that only we have," Carter said.
"That is why good, strong cyber defenses are essential for
us."
The remarks add more detail to a campaign that has only
recently been acknowledged and came during a press conference
including Carter and the U.S. Secretaries of Homeland Security
and Commerce. All three cabinet secretaries were meeting at the
Santa Clara headquarters of Intel Corp's security wing.
The gathering was part of the first regular meeting of a
presidential security advisory board to be held in Silicon
Valley since the group's inception more than 35 years ago.
The officials used their remarks at the event to call for
greater cooperation between government and the private sector,
especially to confront rising cybersecurity threats.
Tensions between the tech giants and the government continue
to flare over President Barack Obama's call for encryption that
can be pierced at the government's request. Relations had
earlier hit a low point after the revelations by former
intelligence contractor Edward Snowden of tech-enabled U.S.
surveillance,
The three secretaries stood behind that call during the
press conference, and the National Security Telecommunications
Advisory Committee did not address it in the first hours of its
public sessions.
Instead, security company officials and prominent venture
capitalists said they hoped the government would continue to
ease the adoption of private-sector innovation and the officials
said that they would.
Carter announced that he was expanding what is called the
Defense Innovation Unit Experimental by adding an office in
Boston, and he said he was hiring a recruiter to lure tech
company leaders to temporary military jobs.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn in Santa Clara)