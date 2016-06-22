By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON, June 22
WASHINGTON, June 22 The U.S. Senate on Wednesday
is likely to pass a Republican-backed proposal to expand the
Federal Bureau of Investigation's secretive surveillance powers
after the mass shooting at an Orlando gay nightclub last week.
The spying bill is the Republican response to the massacre
after a push for gun-control measures sponsored by both major
U.S. parties failed earlier this week.
The legislation would broaden the type of telephone and
internet records the FBI could request from companies like
Alphabet Inc and Verizon without a warrant. The
proposal met opposition from critics who said it threatened
civil liberties and did little to improve national security.
The bill, which the Obama administration has sought for
years, "will allow the FBI to collect the dots so they can
connect the dots, and that's been the biggest problem that
they've had in identifying these homegrown, radicalized
terrorists,'" Senator John Cornyn, the chamber's No. 2
Republican, said Tuesday.
The vote also represents a bi-partisan drift away from
policy positions that favored digital privacy, which had taken
hold in the three years since former National Security Agency
contractor Edward Snowden revealed the breadth of government
surveillance programs.
The post-Snowden moves included the most substantial reforms
to the U.S. intelligence community since the Sept. 11, 2001,
attacks, and a refusal to heed the FBI's call for laws that
would undermine encryption.
It is unclear if the House would pass the Senate proposal,
given its alliance between libertarian-leaning Republicans and
tech-friendly Democrats that has blocked past efforts to expand
surveillance.
The legislation before the Senate Wednesday, filed as an
amendment to a criminal justice funding bill, would widen the
FBI's authority to use so-called National Security Letters,
which do not require a warrant and whose very existence is
usually a secret.
Such letters can currently compel a company to hand over a
user's phone billing records. Under the Senate's change they
could demand electronic communications transaction records such
as time stamps of emails and the emails' senders and recipients,
in addition to some information about websites a person visits.
The legislation would also make permanent a provision of the
USA Patriot Act that allows the intelligence community to
conduct surveillance on "lone wolf" suspects who do not have
confirmed ties to a foreign terrorist group. That provision,
which the Justice Department said last year had never been used,
is currently set to expire in December 2019.
'KNEE-JERK SOLUTIONS'
Privacy groups and civil liberties advocates accused Republicans
this week of exploiting the Orlando shooting to build support
for unrelated legislation.
Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, criticized Senate
Republicans for "pushing fake, knee-jerk solutions that will do
nothing to prevent mass shootings or terrorist attacks."
Though Republicans invoked the Orlando shooting in support
of the bill, FBI Director James Comey has said Mateen's
transactional records were fully reviewed by authorities who
investigated him twice for possible extremist ties.
Comey said there was "no indication" Mateen belonged to any
extremist group and that it was unlikely authorities could have
done anything differently to prevent the attack.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Andrew
Hay)