By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON, June 27
A Democratic senator on
Monday prevented legislation from being quickly considered that
would expand the FBI's power to use secretive surveillance
orders to obtain some Internet records, arguing it would lead to
a "dramatic erosion" of U.S. privacy rights.
Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon placed a hold on the annual
Intelligence Authorization Act, which grants congressional
approval for clandestine operations carried out by the CIA and
other U.S. intelligence agencies.
A provision of the authorization bill would allow the
Federal Bureau of Investigation to use national security
letters, which do not require a warrant, to compel companies
such as Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook to
hand over certain Internet records. These would include email
metadata, some browsing history and social media log-in
information.
Such an expansion would allow the FBI to retrieve sensitive
data of U.S. citizens without court approval, Wyden said.
"Convenience alone does not justify such a dramatic erosion
of Americans' constitutional rights," he said on the Senate
floor.
National security letters are the latest flashpoint in a
years-long debate pitting U.S. surveillance operations against
digital privacy interests.
Wyden's objection blocks the Senate from rapidly advancing
the bill and now forces Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell
to go through normal order to hold a roll call vote, a process
that can take days.
Currently, national security letters, or NSLs, can only
compel sharing of phone billing records, according to a 2008
legal memo written by the U.S. Justice Department. Still, the
FBI has used the letters since then to request Internet records
during national security investigations.
Senate Republicans have attempted to advance the NSL
expansion, which FBI Director James Comey has called his top
legislative priority, several times in recent months.
Last week the Senate came two votes short of advancing
separate legislation that would have expanded national security
letters.
Though some Republicans invoked the mass shooting at a gay
nightclub in Orlando earlier this month to promote that measure,
Richard Burr, the Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence
Committee, said last week it was "one hundred percent correct"
that it would not have prevented the massacre.
Wyden also said he opposed another provision of the
authorization bill that would limit the jurisdiction of the
Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, a government
advisory committee that reviews the legality and effectiveness
U.S. surveillance programs.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Diane Craft)