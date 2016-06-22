WASHINGTON, June 22 The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted down a Republican-backed proposal to expand the Federal Bureau of Investigation's secretive surveillance powers after the mass shooting at an Orlando gay nightclub last week.

The legislation would have broadened the type of telephone and internet records the FBI could request from companies like Alphabet Inc and Verizon without a warrant to include email metadata and some internet browsing activity. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Toni Reinhold)