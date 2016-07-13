WASHINGTON, July 13 The Chinese government likely hacked computers at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2010, 2011 and 2013, according a congressional report that cited an internal investigation by the banking regulator.

"Even the former Chairwoman's computer had been hacked by a foreign government, likely the Chinese," staff at the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space and Technology said in the report on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jason Lange and Dustin Volz; editing by Grant McCool)